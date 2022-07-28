Arjun Kapoor Teases Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt As She Promotes Darlings: 'This Jawline During Pregnancy...'

Alia Bhatt has been busy promoting her upcoming film, Darlings, which is based on a relationship between a mother and daughter. This film is extra special for Alia as she has donned the producer’s hat for it. The movie starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew is set to be released on August 5 on Netflix. Alia Bhatt has kept her fashion on point as she promotes her upcoming release. She has been setting some major style goals for all the moms-to-be out there. Be it Indian or western, Alia has impressed her fans with her style.

Recently, the actress posted a picture of herself in a white shirt and ripped denim trousers. To style it up, the actress wore gold hoops. In the caption, she wrote, “Just another day lounging around and promoting darlings – hope you’re having a nice day .. bye.” While everyone complimented Alia on her style, it was Arjun Kapoor’s comment that grabbed all the eyeballs. He commented, “This jawline during pregnancy (clap emoji) kamaal hai Alia Bhatt… too gewd.”

What’s on Alia’s work front? Two out of four movies of Alia have already been released, as expected, she has impressed the audience again. Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR have raised the bar for the actress. Not long ago, Alia returned from London after wrapping her Hollywood debut shoot, Heart of Stones. Apart from this, the actress has also finished up Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also features Ranveer Singh, and is going to release sometime in 2023. The next movie which is going to release for Alia is Darlings on August 5 and Brahmastra, which is slated for a September 9 release.

