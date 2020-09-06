Arjun Kapoor Tests Positive for Coronavirus, is Asymptomatic and Quarantined at Home

Arjun Kapoor has tested positive for Covid-19, the actor informed his fans and followers on social media. Arjun said that he is asymptomatic and is quarantined at home.

"I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus," Arjun added in his note on Instagram.

Many celebrities like Mukesh Chhabra, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Siddhanth Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur, Ayesha Shroff and others dropped in get well soon comments for Arjun after he revealed his coronavirus diagnosis on social media. His sister Janhvi Kapoor also dropped in a heart-shaped emoji in Arjun's post.

Arjun has recently announced his casting in horror comedy Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. He is also working on a cross-border romance film with Rakul Preet Singh, with John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari in cameo roles.

Other Bollywood actors who tested positive for Covid-19 in Mumbai are Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Kiran Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan. Many artists and unit members have also tested positive for coronavirus as film and TV shooting resumed in Mumbai and nearby places with precautions in place. The Bachchan family recovered during past months.