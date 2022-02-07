Arjun Kapoor Thanks Girlfriend Malaika Arora as He Embarks Upon New Fitness Journey

A perfect romantic relationship can have a lot of definitive criteria but one is certainly imbibing your partner’s positive attributes into your own life. Everyone is not able to do that but actor Arjun Kapoor has successfully been influenced by his long-term partner Malaika Arora’s ways of fitness. Arjun, who has often been scrutinised by the media for his weight fluctuations and even battled obesity before he joined films, seems to have taken a leaf out of his partner’s book.

Arjun Kapoor Flaunts His Flexibility While Doing Iyengar Yoga, Check Out His Inspiring Fitness Journey

The 36-year-old is taking his fitness routine very seriously these days. His social media handle is testimony to the fact, where he regularly posts pictures and videos related to his workouts and diets. He shared a new post recently, but more than his yoga poses, it was his message of heartfelt gratitude to Malaika for helping him start this new fitness journey that grabbed all eyeballs.

Malaika even took to the comments section to acknowledge his message.

Arjun posted three pictures of himself on Instagram today. He is seen in the first photo sitting on his knees, leaning backwards with his head up, and his palms touching his heels. In the next image, he stretches both of his legs to sit in a split position, with the back leg stretched out and the front leg folded. The third image shows him sitting with his legs stretched out and his head inclined forward. Sharing this picture, he wrote, “I've just started a new journey, discovering Iyengar yoga. It started with wanting to sort my posture, open up my hip joint and fix my lower back injury issues.” He then thanked Malaika, his instructor and coach Subham Sri, and entrepreneur and Yoga master Sarvesh Shashi for guiding him into the world of fitness and said he would be forever grateful. Malaika even responded to the post by dropping a folded hand and a muscle emoji.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will soon be seen in Kuttey, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan Bhardwaj.

