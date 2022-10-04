Arjun Kapoor To Star in Puspha: The Rule as a Cop? What We Know

The audience is eagerly waiting for the sequel of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise to hit the theatres. As per the media reports, the film’s production commenced on October 2. The latest update is that Bollywood hunk Arjun Kapoor may join the stellar star cast of the film.

As per the reports, the actor has already negotiated with filmmaker Sukumar. Reports say that Arjun may play the character of a police officer in the film. However, there is no official announcement or confirmation yet.

Top showsha video

Earlier, Arjun had a bag full of praises for Pushpa: The Rise as he penned a long note on his Instagram story. “Pushpa is not a film. It’s an experience, a juggernaut of attitude intensity and coolness put together in one smooth poetic motion picture… for I was always Arya all these years & as a fan to see him for from Arya to Pushpa was just amazing… ‘Pushpa’ isn’t a flower it’s fire… The fire of his eyes burning on the big screen,” the story said.

Earlier, there were reports that Bollywood diva Malaika Arora had been roped in for a special item number for the film.

Speaking about Pushpa 2, it revolves around the clash that continues as Pushpa and Banwar Singh lock horns in the epic conclusion of the film. The film will feature Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil along with Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Pushpa 2 is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and its music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The shooting of the second part of the film will start soon in Hyderabad.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here