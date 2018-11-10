Arjun Kapoor Tries to Troll Kareena and Janhvi, Latter's Savage Reply Will Leave You in Splits

Arjun Kapoor is turning into a troll king of Bollywood. From co-star Parineeti Chopra to sibling Janhvi Kapoor, the actor never leaves a chance to post a quirky comment on his friends' posts on social media.Recently, Kareena Kapoor's manager, Poonam Damania posted a picture of the actress, where she is seen boarding an aeroplane. Looking ravishing in a black jacket and blue denim, Kareena completed her look with matching black heels and a brown handbag. "And we are offffff," Poonam captioned the photo.Soon after, the Ki and Ka actor posted a funny comment on the picture. He wrote, "From koliwada to Vijaywada".The same happened when Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to post her picture where she's biting a lipstick. Arjun was quick to rush in the comment section and wrote, "Didn't eat lunch na?". However, the Dadhak actress was well prepared with a savage comeback. She wrote, "I feel you should save the jokes for world icecream day." The brother sister duo is all set to make their first appearance together on Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan Season 6.Meanwhile, on the personal front, Arjun Kapoor is making headlines for his rumoured relationship with Malaika Arora. The two have reportedly been going steady for years now. The Internet is also buzzing with reports that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are planning to tie the knot next year. Recently a report in Pinkvilla suggested that marriage is on the cards for the rumoured couple. The report stated that the two are planning to "tie the knot in April 2019."