Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are currently in Austria where they are holidaying and spending quality time together in the midst of nature and serenity. The couple has been dropping hints about their romantic getaway in the Central European country and a recent post from Arjun has a connection to the king of romance, Shah Rukh Khan.

Arjun posted a series of pictures from the condo where he is put up in Austria. One particular image has two heart-shaped balloons hanging from the ceiling. Overlaying the image, Arjun wrote, "Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain."

Readers will recall that the romantic phrase was used in SRK's film Pardes (1997).

See pic from Arjun's Instagram stories here:

A screenshot from Arjun Kapoor's Instagram profile

During their vacation, Arjun and Malaika also reportedly met the former's uncle Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita. Rumours suggest that they may tie the knot, however, there is no confirmation on the news.

See pics from their vacation here:

Notably, Malaika and Arjun's dating rumours started doing the rounds last year, when they two were spotted together at India' Got Talent and subsequently were seen in Italy, where they had later reportedly gone to celebrate her birthday. Earlier this year, Arjun acknowledged the relationship.

Malaika was previously married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and divorced him in 2017 following 19 years of marriage.

As for Arjun, his last film India's Most Wanted failed to impress the audiences and crashed at the box office. He will next feature in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Panipat, opposite Kriti Sanon. He also has Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite Parineeti Chopra.

