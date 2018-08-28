English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Arjun Kapoor Trolls Alia Bhatt on Rakhi Pic with Yash Johar; Alia Gives Him a Fitting Reply
Here's a sneak peek into Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor's latest playful banter on Instagram.
Alia Bhatt at Raazi's special screening in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
On Monday, actor Alia Bhatt shared on Instagram an adorable picture of her tying Rakhi to filmmaker Karan Johar’s infant son Yash. “My beautiful baby brother!!! Aaaaah just look at that faceeeeee 💕💕💕💕💕👫👫👫 #yashjohar,” she captioned it.
The image has got over 1.2 million likes in just 20 hours. However, in the 3000+ comments under it is one of actor Arjun Kapoor, who is infamous for littering the social media profiles of his fellow actors with his tongue-in-cheek humour.
On Alia’s image, he commented: "Umm...he's not really that excited btw".
However, not the one to take jibes lying down, Alia gave him a quick, fitting response. Defending the can’t-be-bothered look on Yash’s face, she replied: “@arjunkapoor just get lost he’s playing it cool!”
Arjun had earlier trolled Katrina Kaif on a smouldering black-and-white image of her. He had commented: “Katrina you have dandruff.”
On the professional front, Alia is currently shooting the first instalment of Ayan Mukherjee’s three-part superhero fantasy drama Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.
She is also filming Karan Johar’s big-budget ensemble Kalank, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in key roles.
Arjun, meanwhile, will be next seen alongside Parineeti Chopra in Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Namaste England and Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.
