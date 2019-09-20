Much like her contemporaries Jacqueline Fernandez, Kartik Aaryan and Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt too now owns a YouTube channel and the actress shared yet another video on the streaming platform. Alia, who recently spent quality time with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Kenya, took to Instagram to announce her latest Vlog from the trip.

In the video, Alia can be seen enjoying the local cuisine, interacting with the locals and embracing all things wild. She signs off the video saying, "Even if you spot a lion or a buffalo, just try to stand completely still, they'll walk away. If you run, they'll chase you."

While the video has gathered over 663,806 views on YouTube, Arjun Kapoor and Alia got into a conversation about whether what the latter shared was a 'vlog' or a 'Vlog'. Before sharing her latest YouTube video, Alia shared a candid pic of herself on her Instagram profile, which she captioned as, "Welcome to the jungle New vlog on my beautiful African Safari now up.. Link in bio."

Responding to the caption, Arjun wrote that its a 'Vlog' and not 'vlog', as Alia had written. Following this, a small debate even ensued on Instagram, with Alia's friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor taking the actress' side, all while Arjun tried to claim his grounds.

Giving it back to Arjun for trolling her friend, Akansha wrote in the comments feed, "It's a millennial thing. Tum naghi samjhoge."

While Rhea maintained that its a 'vlog' and not a 'Vlog', as suggested by Arjun.

Check out their funny banter over Alia's video here:

Check out Alia's latest YouTube video here:

