Arjun Kapoor Trolls Katrina Kaif in Jest, Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Spend a Day Out in London

In a nail-biting match, the Kiwis knocked out the Men in Blue from ICC World Cup 2019 as they emerged victorious in India vs New Zealand semi-final held on Wednesday. While some fans are still mourning Team India's defeat, skipper Virat Kohli has moved past the world cup and is making the most of his stay in London.

Katrina Kaif on Saturday had set the temperatures soaring with a new Instagram post, posing in a blue swimsuit beside a pillar on a Mexican beach. The post has been 'liked' over a million times already, but her co-star Arjun Kapoor decided to troll the actress in jest.

Here are the entertainment news highlights of the day.

Moon landing has always seemed like the stuff of movies, and filmmakers both in India and abroad have been inspired to spin their stories around the phenomena more than once. As the countdown for the launch of Chandrayaan-2, India's most ambitious space mission that aims to place a rover on the moon, goes on, here are some moon landing inspired films that have greatly expanded the realm of science fiction.

Read: Chandrayaan-2: Five Times the Fascination Around Moon Landings Inspired Movies

Two days after losing the World Cup Semi-finals to New Zealand, Indian skipper Virat Kohli was spotted having a good time in the city along with his wife, actress Anushka Sharma. The pictures of the same are making rounds on the Internet. The couple can be seen in their casual best in a relaxed mood in the pictures.

Read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Day Out in London, See Pics

The week saw a number of trailers that created quite a stir on social media. Be it Akshay Kumar preparing for Mission Mangal with Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menon, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi or Angelina Joile reprising the evil character of the horned fairy, Maleficent, the trailers/teasers made quite a buzz on the Internet.

Read: Watch Where You Going: Arjun Kapoor Trolls Katrina Kaif as She Poses Beside Pillar

Katrina Kaif's blue swimsuit photo on Instagram elicited a hilarious response from actor Arjun Kapoor on Instagram. As the actress posed beside a pillar, the actor commented, "Watch where u goin girl !!! Hope u didn’t walk into the pillar while posing."

Read: Watch Where You Going: Arjun Kapoor Trolls Katrina Kaif as She Poses Beside Pillar

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never miss out on opportunities to make each other and their family members feel special. Recently, Nick's mother and Priyanka's mother-in-law, Denise Jonas, turned a year older and the actress was prepared to wish her with a special birthday post.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Has an Adorable Wish for Nick Jonas' Mother on Her Birthday

Follow @News18Movies for more