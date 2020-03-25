Arjun Kapoor Trolls Malaika Arora for Smiling in Sleep, Gets Mushy Response

Actor Arjun Kapoor seems to be hooked to Instagram during this period of lockdown due to coronavirus. The Panipat actor did not shy away from putting a hilarious comment on girlfriend Malaika Arora’s post too.

The exchange of comments between Arjun and Malaika happened on a post that comprised of a collage of her BFF gang. In image shared on social media , one can see photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Mallika Bhatt and herself. The photos were clicked at the time when all of them were sleeping at their respective homes.

The photo has got more than 2 lakh 50 thousand likes till now and has been captioned as “Friends that nap together, stay forever (sic)."

In the comments segment, Arjun wrote, “But ur smiling in ur nap also waah (sic),” to which Malaika said, “But u know I smile in my sleep (sic).”





Arjun and Malaika were recently seen clapping together in their balcony during the 'Janata Curfew' on March 22 in order to appreciate the people who are combating COVID-19 on the forefront.

Other Bollywood celebrities, who were seen doing the same at 5 pm on the day of the 'Janata Curfew' included Varun Dhawan and family, Amitabh Bachchan along with family including son and daughter Abhishek and Shweta, daughter-in-law Aishwarya, grandchildren Aaradhya and Navya were also seen following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal. Other celebrities who joined the bandwagon were comedian Kapil Sharma, and actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan Bhumi Pednekar among many others.

