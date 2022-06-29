Arjun Kapoor Trolls Malaika Arora for Stealing Caption As She Posts New Pics from Paris Vacay

Actor Arjun Kapoor celebrated his 37th birthday in Paris with his ladylove Malaika Arora. After posing together with the Eiffel Tower as the backdrop, Malaika shared a new set of dreamy photos from their Parisian holiday. In the new post, Malaika and Arjun are posing in full style. While other pics show them adorably posing together.

Malaika captioned the post: “Eiffel good too… hehehehe am a caption chor @arjunkapoor #paris #eiffeltowerseries.” Arjun Kapoor reposted Malaika’s post on his Instagram stories and wrote: “Caption chor, photo chor and jumper chor also.”

Fans were elated to see Malaika’s pics with Arjun. One user commented, “This is probably the most beautiful post I have ever seen.” Another one wrote: “Lovebirds. Happy to see you both.”

Earlier, Malaika shared a photo of the cake-cutting occasion with Arjun and wrote, “Make a wish my love…… may all ur wishes n dreams come true.”

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are the most talked-about couple of B-Town. The duo often creates a buzz on social media with their mushy pictures. After much speculation and rumours, they finally confirmed their relationship in 2019.

In an earlier interview, Arjun opened up about his relationship with Malaika and how they have evolved as a couple over the years. “The decision to come out and be open about our relationship was not something that was planned,” Arjun told the Hindustan Times. “It’s not like we spoke about it. It happened organically. We allowed things to happen after a certain point when we felt we were solid and steady enough to face all the speculation and all the conversation that would come our way because that would be temporary,” Arjun added.

