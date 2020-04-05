MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Arjun Kapoor Trolls Malaika Arora Over Latest Social Media Post

Malaika Arora (L), Arjun Kapoor (R)

Malaika Arora (L), Arjun Kapoor (R)

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor indulged in hilarious social media banter over the former's latest Instagram post.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 5, 2020, 6:39 PM IST
Arjun Kapoor took to the comments section of his girlfriend Malaika Arora's latest Instagram post to troll her. Malaika had shared a candid picture of herself with the caption, "The thinker.... #rodin (wondering Wat to do next ... can’t sit still (sic)."

In the pic, Malaika can be seen thoughtfully looking at something close by. A stack of books is also besides her. Replying to the post, Arjun wrote, "Thinking where to sleep next (sic)."

Read: Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul Announce Pregnancy, Taimur Makes 'Pasta' Necklace for Kareena Kapoor

Malaika and Arjun were spotted together on the day of the Janata Curfew on March 22, while they applauded the medical professionals and first responders fighting the battle against coronavirus. Malaika has been constantly sharing glimpses of her daily routine on social media to keep up with her fans. She is also taking online yoga classes amid the lockdown in the country.

Read: Sidharth Shukla Wishes Speedy Recovery to Fan from Pakistan Who is COVID-19 Positive

On the work front, Arjun, who was last seen in Panipat, is all set to feature in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite Parineeti Chopra. The film stands delayed after theatres shut down to curb the spread of coronavirus. He will also feature in a yet untitled rom-com with Rakul Preet Singh, which has also gone on the floors.

