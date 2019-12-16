Arjun Kapoor Trolls Malaika Arora Over U2 Concert Pics

Malaika Arora and other celebrities from the field of entertainment and sports graced Irish band U2's The Joshua Tree Tour concert performance, organised in Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on Sunday evening. Hrithik Roshan, Anurag Kashyap, Mira Rajput, Ileana D'Cruz, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali, Javed with Meezaan Jaffery and others arrived for the magical night. Band members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr played several popular tracks and made it a night to remember.

Read: U2 Mumbai Concert: Ranveer-Deepika Wear Fanny Packs, Sachin Tendulkar Attends

Malaika had earlier expressed her excitement over seeing the band perform in India for the first time and she took sister Amrita along with her to the concert. The sisters posed for pics from the night and Malaika even met Oasis front-man Noel Gallagher. She had perhaps the best seats in the house and to demonstrate it to her fans, she posted pics of Bono performing on-stage. The pics appeared to be taken after zooming in on the singer and look like clicked by someone standing very near to him.

Read: Malaika Arora Posts Photo of U2 as Band Prepares for Magical Sunday Concert

Sharing the pics on her Instagram handle, Malaika wrote, "Thank u for the music @u2. Doesn’t get better n closer than this (sic)."

Responding to the pics, Arjun asked, "Were u on stage with them?"

Check out their social media banter below:

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman opened for U2. Rahman's performance also featured his two daughters.

Read: Yearender 2019: Ranbir-Alia to Arjun-Malaika, Bollywood Relationships that Blossomed in Past Year

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.