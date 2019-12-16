Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Arjun Kapoor Trolls Malaika Arora Over U2 Concert Pics

Malaika Arora posted several pics of U2 front-man Bono to her Instagram handle only to be trolled by boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Read below in detail.

News18.com

Updated:December 16, 2019, 7:41 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Arjun Kapoor Trolls Malaika Arora Over U2 Concert Pics
Image: Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora (R)

Malaika Arora and other celebrities from the field of entertainment and sports graced Irish band U2's The Joshua Tree Tour concert performance, organised in Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on Sunday evening. Hrithik Roshan, Anurag Kashyap, Mira Rajput, Ileana D'Cruz, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali, Javed with Meezaan Jaffery and others arrived for the magical night. Band members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr played several popular tracks and made it a night to remember.

Read: U2 Mumbai Concert: Ranveer-Deepika Wear Fanny Packs, Sachin Tendulkar Attends

Malaika had earlier expressed her excitement over seeing the band perform in India for the first time and she took sister Amrita along with her to the concert. The sisters posed for pics from the night and Malaika even met Oasis front-man Noel Gallagher. She had perhaps the best seats in the house and to demonstrate it to her fans, she posted pics of Bono performing on-stage. The pics appeared to be taken after zooming in on the singer and look like clicked by someone standing very near to him.

Read: Malaika Arora Posts Photo of U2 as Band Prepares for Magical Sunday Concert

Sharing the pics on her Instagram handle, Malaika wrote, "Thank u for the music @u2. Doesn’t get better n closer than this (sic)."

Responding to the pics, Arjun asked, "Were u on stage with them?"

Check out their social media banter below:

Arjun Kapoor

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman opened for U2. Rahman's performance also featured his two daughters.

Read: Yearender 2019: Ranbir-Alia to Arjun-Malaika, Bollywood Relationships that Blossomed in Past Year

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram