Arjun Kapoor Turns Entrepreneur, Invests in Online Home-Cooked Food Delivery Platform
Backed by Arjun Kapoor, foodcloud.in provides hygienic and home-cooked food to customers.
Arjun Kapoor. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Actor Arjun Kapoor has turned co-investor for home food delivery company foodcloud.in, which aims to empower women.
"My aim at investing in foodcloud.in is to contribute towards a larger societal purpose—of empowering the homemakers to contribute towards their family income," Arjun said in a statement.
"It not only boosts household income leading to a better lifestyle but also drives gender parity for the woman at home or in her neighbourhood. To me, that's a tiny step towards parity, towards empowerment in society at large," he added.
The 33-year-old actor said that by signing in at foodcloud.in, women can convert their valuable skillset into an economic asset for themselves and their families.
Led by CEO Vedant Kanoi and co-founder Sanjhi Rajgarhia, the food delivery platform runs on the premise of women providing hygienic and home-cooked food to customers from their kitchens.
For Kanoi, having the support of a "socially conscious youth icon" like Arjun is a dream come true. "He has enjoyed the homemade food by our talented home chefs in Delhi and we're excited to have his support to grow our initiative to new cities," he said.
