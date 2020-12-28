Arjun Kapoor Turns Photographer for 'Diva' Malaika Arora As She Poses in Swimsuit

After celebrating Christmas with her family members, Malaika Arora is enjoying her holidays with her beau Arjun Kapoor in Goa. The actress's sister Amrita Arora is also accompanying the couple. On Saturday, Malaika shared a photo of herself with Arjun and Amrita where they are seen enjoying a lazy day at a beach.

On Sunday, Amrita shared a boomerang wherein Arjun can be seen clicking Malaika's picture. The snap sees the 2 States actor clicking his love lady as she steps into the pool wearing a greenish monokini paired with an orange shrug. Earlier, Malaika shared a picture with sister Amrita while enjoying a drink in Goa. Captioning the photo she wrote, “Sunshine duo .... @amuaroraofficial #sunnydaysrhereagain”

Malaika and Arjun recently vacationed in Dharamshala around Diwali along with Bollywood power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. Arjun and Saif were shooting their upcoming film, Bhoot Police, in the vicinity.

Malaika in a recent interview also revealed that she spent the lockdown with Arjun, who kept her very entertained. “He’s very entertaining,” she told Zoom in an interview. “I would want to be in quarantine with him, because I think he is extremely entertaining. There’s never a dull moment with him,” she added. “With me, it’s more like... He keeps making fun of me.”