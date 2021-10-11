Arjun Kapoor Turns Small Town Playboy for Ajay Bahl's The Lady Killer, Shares First Look

Arjun Kapoor is all set to join hands with Ajay Bahl for his upcoming thriller The Ladykiller. The film will show a small town playboy falling in love with a self-destructive beauty and embark on a whirlwind romance. The actor took to social media to share a poster of the film which shows Arjun in a dashing avatar. He captioned the post as, “Isme Thrill hai. Romance Hai. Emotion Hai. Suspense Hai !!!Presenting to you, #TheLadykiller. A thrilling, nerve-racking love story & my most ambitious film yet."

Talking about the film, producer Bhushan Kumar said, “We are thrilled to bring The Lady Killer to our audiences. Arjun Kapoor and Ajay Bahl’s combination is a sure shot hit - Arjun’s style and persona along with Ajay’s vision at directing will lend the film the right vibe that we are trying to achieve. Looking forward to the amazing ride shooting this suspense drama with Arjun and Ajay."

Commenting on The Lady Killer Arjun Kapoor said “When the script of The Lady Killer came my way, I was hooked! It was gripping, intriguing & emotionally charged I couldn’t put the script down from the moment I started reading it. I am very excited to be a part of this journey with my amazing producers Bhushan sir Shaailesh sir and of course my director Ajay Bahl sir. I can’t wait to begin prep for my role, it’s going to be my most challenging role yet but I’m excited!"

Producer Shaailesh R Singh quotes “The Lady Killer is a unique story and marks my first collaboration with Arjun Kapoor. He is surely a powerhouse of talent! Looking forward to bring along this superhit thriller collaboration with Bhushan ji. I can’t wait to see our vision translate onto the big screen, the audience will surely love this one"

The Lady Killer starring Arjun Kapoor is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh. The Ajay Bahl directorial is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with Karma Media & Entertainment.

