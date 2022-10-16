Arjun Kapoor Unveils His First Co-star Parineeti Chopra’s Character Poster from Uunchai; Check Here

After dropping several first-look posters from the much-awaited film Uunchai starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, and Boman Irani among others, the makers of the film on Sunday unveiled Parineeti Chopra’s character poster. Parineeti Chopra’s good friend and her first co-star Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to share the Code Name: Tiranga actor’s first look and penned a sweet note. Directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, and produced by his home production Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media, Uunchai is Parineeti’s big release and will be in theatres on 11.11.22.

Parineeti’s Uunchai look, like all the other posters, is divided into two glimpses. It is said that she plays a trekking guide in the film, the same can be seen in the first glimpse of the poster. With determination in her eyes and confidence in her walk, she looks like a woman always on move! In the second glimpse from the character poster, one can see a happy Parineeti, looking up and smiling with immense happiness, with a hint of blush. Parineeti’s tagline reads – Liberation Was Her Only Motivation. It will be interesting to see this young star in her right, share the screen with the most veteran star cast of 2022.

Arjun penned a sweet note on Instagram as he shared the poster. He wrote, “She was my first co-star, she was my first heroine and this is her first #Rajshri film. This is to all the beautiful firsts. This one is for you Pari! With all heart, I bring to you, my dear friend Parineeti as Shraddha Gupta from #Uunchai! A special film by Sooraj Barjatya. See you at the movies on 11.11.22. Love and luck to Team Uunchai!.”

Check the post here:

It was on the sets of Uunchai, where Partineeti celebrated her 10th Anniversary of being in the industry. Parineeti calls Uunchai her ‘film school’ and has kept her fans updated on her Uunchai experience via her social media handles.

With Parineeti’s poster out today, all eyes are now on the trailer that goes live on the 18th of October. The character poster campaign has fared exceedingly well for Uunchai. The unique character posters have created a lot of curiosity and now the wait is for the trailer to know more about these characters. A film that promises to celebrate emotion, relationships and age, Uunchai is headlined by Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Sarika, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra, with special performances by Danny Denzongpa and Nafisa Ali Sodhi. Uunchai is slated to be released on 11.11.22

