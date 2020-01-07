Arjun Kapoor Wants to Resume Shooting with Rakul Preet, Shares Hilarious Video

After ushering in 2020 with his ladylove Malaika Arora in Goa, Arjun Kapoor wants to resume shooting for his next untitled movie opposite Rakul Preet Singh. Taking to his Instagram story, the Gunday actor shared a video and captioned it “Need to resume shooting ASAP.”

In the clip, Arjun used an Instagram filter with goggles saying “2020”. He was making sad faces, indicating he is missing the shooting of his upcoming family-comedy-drama.

Apart from tagging his co-star Rakul Preet, the 2-states actor also tagged film’s director Kaashvie Nair and film producers Nikkhil Advani and Monisha Advani.

The upcoming movie’s shooting schedule started from November 6 last year.

Talking about the film, Arjun Kapoor told Mumbai Mirror, “It’s a coming-of-age story, a family comedy-drama which has a nice, feel-good vibe to it.”

He also mentioned that the project will add on to his experience. “I haven’t done something in this space before,'' the actor told the newspaper.

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the historical period drama Panipat, which was Ashutosh Gowariker’s directorial. The film also starred Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.

On the other hand, Rakul Preet made her Bollywood debut with Divya Khosla Kumar’s Yaariyan. She is a prominent film actress in the Tamil and Telugu film industry.

Rakul last appeared in Shimla Mirchi. Rajkummar Rao and veteran actress Hema Malini were also part of the project.

