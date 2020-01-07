Arjun Kapoor Wants to Resume Shooting with Rakul Preet, Shares Hilarious Video
In the clip, Arjun used an Instagram filter with goggles saying “2020”. He was making sad faces, indicating he is missing the shooting of his upcoming family-comedy-drama.
In the clip, Arjun used an Instagram filter with goggles saying “2020”. He was making sad faces, indicating he is missing the shooting of his upcoming family-comedy-drama.
After ushering in 2020 with his ladylove Malaika Arora in Goa, Arjun Kapoor wants to resume shooting for his next untitled movie opposite Rakul Preet Singh. Taking to his Instagram story, the Gunday actor shared a video and captioned it “Need to resume shooting ASAP.”
In the clip, Arjun used an Instagram filter with goggles saying “2020”. He was making sad faces, indicating he is missing the shooting of his upcoming family-comedy-drama.
Apart from tagging his co-star Rakul Preet, the 2-states actor also tagged film’s director Kaashvie Nair and film producers Nikkhil Advani and Monisha Advani.
The upcoming movie’s shooting schedule started from November 6 last year.
Talking about the film, Arjun Kapoor told Mumbai Mirror, “It’s a coming-of-age story, a family comedy-drama which has a nice, feel-good vibe to it.”
He also mentioned that the project will add on to his experience. “I haven’t done something in this space before,'' the actor told the newspaper.
Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the historical period drama Panipat, which was Ashutosh Gowariker’s directorial. The film also starred Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.
On the other hand, Rakul Preet made her Bollywood debut with Divya Khosla Kumar’s Yaariyan. She is a prominent film actress in the Tamil and Telugu film industry.
Rakul last appeared in Shimla Mirchi. Rajkummar Rao and veteran actress Hema Malini were also part of the project.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shikara Trailer: Vidhu Vinod Chopra Highlights 'Untold Story' of Exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990
- PUBG Mobile Season 11 to Launch on January 10: Here’s Everything We Know
- Hrithik Roshan, Sussane Khan's 'Modern Family' Holiday Pictures will Leave you Beaming
- Sony Shows Off Its Smallest 4K OLED TV Ever At CES 2020; There is a New 8K TV Too
- Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Maiden Serie A Hat-trick for Juventus, 56th Overall | Watch