Arjun Kapoor Wants to Work on Stories with Understanding of Gender Dynamics, Feels Artists Should Break Bias

Arjun Kapoor was recently seen in the film, Ek Villain Returns. The film has been doing fairly well at the box office. Now, as he waits the release of his upcoming films, the actor has opened up about how much he wants to submit to stories with an understanding of gender bias.

Talking to Mid Day, the actor revealed, “There is a gender bias created subconsciously in our upbringing. It is up to artistes to break it by doing films that they can ideologically stand by. Like in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar [2021], the climax initially had Pinky [his character] beating up Jaideep Ahlawat’s character. But Dibakar [Banerjee, director] did research, and added the final sequence [where Pinky cross-dresses to escape the police]. It was a big risk. But that’s where your own faith convinces you to take the plunge. I come from a deep-rooted understanding of gender dynamics, and want to submit to such stories.”

He also added that not all the characters that an actor has to portray can align to their belief system, but it is important to see if a problematic character is glorified. He said, “Not every character you play will be in your belief system. But these characters operate from their own values. Films aren’t always about teaching, but also about showing [the reality]. Do we need to glorify it? No. If there is something I find unnecessary [in the story], I will debate it. As actors, we must pick material carefully.”

Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in Lady Killer alongside Bhumi Pednekar, and in Vishal Bharadwaj’s son, Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s multistarrer directorial, Kuttey.

