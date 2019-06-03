Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Arjun Kapoor was Approached for Kabir Singh, but Director Had His Heart Set on Shahid Kapoor

Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga says that even though the producers had approached Arjun Kapoor for the film's remake, he was always sure of Shahid Kapoor.

News18.com

Updated:June 3, 2019, 6:30 PM IST
Arjun Kapoor was Approached for Kabir Singh, but Director Had His Heart Set on Shahid Kapoor
The Telugu film Arjun Reddy had turned Vijay Deverakonda into an overnight star. Director Sandeep Vanga is beginning his Bollywood innings with the remake of the film, hoping to recreate the same magic in Hindi. Shahid Kapoor is playing the titular role of a brash, unruly, alcoholic medical student in Kabir Singh, and the director says that he suits the role to the T.

Even though Sandeep always had his heart set on Shahid for the role of Kabir Singh, the producers had also approached Arjun Kapoor for the role. "But before that Shahid and I were already in talks, so I couldn't just jump to another actor. It's not about whose acting calibre is greater but about the commitment," Sandeep told Mumbai Mirror.

The filmmaker says that since the original was in his mother tongue, it was easier to write and connect with the character. "The challenge this time was to create a Punjabi boy born and raised in Mumbai, who goes to Delhi to study medicine. It was important to get the colloquial accent and meter right," said Sandeep.

He said that a Reddy from Telangana and a Punjabi Singh has more in common than we would think. "Those from Telangana are a tad louder in their expression of emotions. Whenever something good happens, it's time to party. Ditto, the Punjabis," laughs Sandeep, who named his son Arjun Reddy because he was born during the shooting of the film.

In Kabir Singh, Shahid portrays an angry and vengeful young medical surgeon, who sets out on the path of self-destruction when his lady love is forced to marry another man. The film will release on June 21.

Watch the trailer here:



