Arjun Kapoor Avoids Paparazzi After Partying With Rumoured Girlfriend Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are rumoured to be dating. Though they have never spoken about their relationship, their constant public appearances together have a different tale to tell.On Friday night, Malaika and Arjun were spotted in Mumbai's Juhu area as they partied with their friends. Joining them were Arjun's uncle Sanjay Kapoor, his wife Maheep Kapoor and director-producer Karan Johar. The pictures and videos from their outing have been widely shared on different social media platforms.For the evening, Arjun and Malaika wore white T-shirts. To complete their look Arjun chose to wear denim jeans, Malaika donned a leather skirt.Arjun, who's always upfront with the photographers, tried to avoid them. In order to hide his look for his upcoming film Panipat, the actor wore a mask on his face.Take a look at the pictures:Recently, at an event when Malaika was quizzed about her relationship status the actress said that she never shares her personal life but is enjoying her life. "I never answer personal questions. Not that I shy away from answering or whatever. I just don’t feel comfortable talking about my personal life. And whatever my life has been, everyone is aware of it. I don’t need to be talking about it. I am just enjoying my life - it’s beautiful and precious," Hindustan Times quoted the actress.Adding fuel to the ongoing rumours, Karan Johar hinted at Malaika Arora’s wedding. This happened when Malaika featured on popular chat show Koffee With Karan. As the actress entered the show, guest Aamir and host Karan went to escort her to the couch. Looking at their chivalry, Malaika said it feels they’ll break into a dance anytime soon. At this, Karan jokingly responded saying, “We are walking down the aisle, that will also happen in your life soon enough.”Malaika didn’t pay much heed to it and asked Karan to ‘stop it’.Well, this is not the first time that Karan teased Malaika about her relationship status. Earlier he shared a video from the sets of India’s Got Talent, where he asked Malaika if she had gone alone to celebrate her birthday or if she was accompanied by someone. That time too, the actress brushed him off.In the coming episode, Arjun Kapoor will feature in Koffee With Karan with his sibling Janhvi Kapoor.