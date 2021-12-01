Arjun Kapoor Welcomes Boney Kapoor on Instagram, Says 'Dad Is Here to Keep Track on All His Kids'

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor recently welcomed his father Boney Kapoor on Instagram. The actor quipped that his dad joined the social media platform to keep track of all his kids. Boney shared a bunch of pictures soon after joining the app and got a shout-out from his son.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Arjun Kapoor reshared one of Boney Kapoor’s photos and welcomed him on the app with a quirky note. In the photo, Boney Kapoor was seen wearing a black hoodie and pyjama set. The Bhoot Police actor also joked that his father is on Instagram to show off his fashion skills. “So this happened. Dad is finally on Instagram to keep track of all his kids and to show the world his rather fashionable side," Arjun wrote.

Janhvi also gave a shout-out to her father by sharing one of his posts and wrote, “Hi papa!"

Janhvi Kapoor recently concluded the shoot of Boney Kapoor’s production ‘Milli’, which marks their first film collaboration. On Instagram, she summed up her experience of working on the film alongside a few behind-the-scenes snippets. Janhvi wrote, “My first film with papa, of whom I’ve only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, it feels so cool to say that.”

Mili is a survival thriller helmed by Mathukutty Xavier. Along with Janhvi, the film also stars Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal. It is a remake of the Malayalam film Helen.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.