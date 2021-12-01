CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#Movies#Coronavirus#IPL#Bollywood#Parliament
Home » News » Movies » Arjun Kapoor Welcomes Boney Kapoor on Instagram, Says 'Dad Is Here to Keep Track on All His Kids'
1-MIN READ

Arjun Kapoor Welcomes Boney Kapoor on Instagram, Says 'Dad Is Here to Keep Track on All His Kids'

Arjun Kapoor with his dad Boney and sisters Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula.

Arjun Kapoor with his dad Boney and sisters Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula.

Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor welcome their father Boney Kapoor on Instagram with cute posts.

Entertainment Bureau

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor recently welcomed his father Boney Kapoor on Instagram. The actor quipped that his dad joined the social media platform to keep track of all his kids. Boney shared a bunch of pictures soon after joining the app and got a shout-out from his son.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Arjun Kapoor reshared one of Boney Kapoor’s photos and welcomed him on the app with a quirky note. In the photo, Boney Kapoor was seen wearing a black hoodie and pyjama set. The Bhoot Police actor also joked that his father is on Instagram to show off his fashion skills. “So this happened. Dad is finally on Instagram to keep track of all his kids and to show the world his rather fashionable side," Arjun wrote.

Janhvi also gave a shout-out to her father by sharing one of his posts and wrote, “Hi papa!"

RELATED NEWS

Janhvi Kapoor recently concluded the shoot of Boney Kapoor’s production ‘Milli’, which marks their first film collaboration. On Instagram, she summed up her experience of working on the film alongside a few behind-the-scenes snippets. Janhvi wrote, “My first film with papa, of whom I’ve only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, it feels so cool to say that.”

Mili is a survival thriller helmed by Mathukutty Xavier. Along with Janhvi, the film also stars Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal. It is a remake of the Malayalam film Helen.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.
Tags
first published:December 01, 2021, 12:13 IST