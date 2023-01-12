Arjun Kapoor Wishes For 'Kuttey' Producers Vishal Bhardwaj and Luv Ranjan to Direct Him Soon

Actor Arjun Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Kuttey, an action thriller laced with dark humour. The film sees him playing a cop once again after the critically acclaimed Sandeep Aur Pink Faraar (2021). The trailer of Kuttey has already received a thumbs up from the audience, and Arjun is looking forward to the audience’s reaction to his performance. And he feels rather lucky to have two of the most credible producers in the Hindi film industry, Vishal Bhardwaj and Luv Ranjan, backing him this this time.

Talking about it, Arjun says, “I am a huge Vishal Bhardwaj and Luv Ranjan fan. They both have collaborated as producers to make a film that I’m acting in. Here, it was me hoping that they direct me also soon, but I thought jo producer banke mil raha woh toh lelo, jo mil raha hai prasad samjhkar le leta hoon. I think it’s always exciting when you can collaborate with different minds and put them together and see what comes out of it.”

Arjun reveals that he was instrumental in bringing Luv aboard to produce the film alongside Vishal. Shedding further light on his collaboration with them, he says, “Creatively Vishal ji is such a force of work to reckon with. Luv, as a producer and a director, has already achieved so much in such a short time. When I heard this script and told Luv that I’ve heard this amazing script and if he would consider going through it and that I was hoping to see what he feels as a producer, he jumped on it. I think just the energy that we all came with to make the best film possible just goes to show that sometimes the least expected person can turn out to be the most exciting collaboration to have.”

Arjun believes that Kuttey is ‘one of the most exciting films’ of his career. “So, Vishal ji and Luv Ranjan’s collaboration happened and I think it’s great that it happened because it’s given me perhaps one of the most exciting films of my career! The cast that came together is again because of the producers and because of the brilliant writing of Kuttey,” he remarks.

Kuttey also stars Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan and Shardul Bharadwaj. The film is directed by debutante Asmaan Bhardwaj and produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The music for Kuttey is scored by Vishal with lyrics penned by veteran writer and lyricist Gulzar. It is all set to release on January 13, 2023.

