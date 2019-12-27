Arjun Kapoor Wishes Uncle Anil Kapoor Two Days After His Birthday, Here's Why

On some occasions, we need a little extra time to best express feelings for our dearest ones. Arjun Kapoor took two days to come up with an ideal way to wish his uncle Anil Kapoor.

The Panipat actor shared a video on his Instagram profile that begins with him saying, "The curious case of Anil Kapoor. Well its 26th today and his birthday was two days back. But for someone who is aging backwards, I don't think he has birthdays and even if he does, he celebrates it only to make us mere mortals feel happy."

In his birthday wish, Arjun also addressed the Mr. India star as his "best fellow actor" and added that he has aged gracefully but his uncle Anil Kapoor looks like he is just starting out.

The 2 states actor captioned the video, "What a playa, what a guy, what a legend, what a birthday, what a wish. What a delay, what a... You get the drift."

Anil Kapoor, who turned 63 on December 24, responded, "Love you arjun chachu .. you are the best." Anil calls his nephew 'chachu' in jest.

Arjun was last seen on the silver screen in Panipat along with Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. Next, he will be seen sharing the big screen with Parineeti Chopra in Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar.

This year, Anil Kapoor was seen in movies like Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Total Dhamaal and Pagalpanti. The actor will next be starring in Malang and Karan Johar's period drama Takht.

