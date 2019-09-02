Arjun Kapoor's Cheeky Comment on Tiger Shroff-Hrithik Roshan's Photo Backfires as Fans Bash Him

Arjun Kapoor has been posting funny and sarcastic comments on photos of his celebrity friends on social media recently. While most of his leg pulling has been taken in jest, his recent comment on a picture of Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan haven't gone down well with the fans of the two stars.

Tiger posted a picture from the sets of the film War that he is doing with Hrithik. The picture shows Tiger and Hrithik squatting on the floor, while the film's director Siddharth Anand is sitting on a chair. Sharing the photo, Tiger captioned it, "I got your back sir @hrithikroshan and hopefully hes @itssiddharthanand got ours! #onemonthtogo #2ndoct #war #hrithikvstiger." To this, Siddharth replied, "@tigerjackieshroff I got a lot more than just your back."

Calling Siddharth a legend, Arjun wrote on the post, "The Legend & 2 regular actors..." This did not seem very funny to some of Hrithik and Tiger's fans who objected to Arjun calling them "regular actors". A fan wrote, "Hrithik is not a regular actor actually he's Legend." Another wrote, "What does he mean regular actor?" One more fan took a dig at Arjun and wrote, "Look who's talking about regular actors."

War is an action film that brings Tiger and Hrithik together for the first time. Tiger has often spoken about his love and respect for Hrithik. Fans of the two stars are looking forward to watching these stars lock horns on screen in some action sequences, as well as perform a face-off on the dance floor.

Hrithik shared a video from the film's wrap-up celebration on Sunday, saying, "I still have a day shoot left. But since everyone started celebrating the wrap, here's half confused me joining in the fun. I just hope they remember that the last scene is still left. What I'm going to miss most is working with you Tiger Shroff. Everybody else, enjoy the party and see you at work day after."

