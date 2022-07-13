Arjun Kapoor's Ek Villain Returns CO-Star Tara Sutaria is ‘Obsessed With His Cheeks’, Check Latter's Reaction

Since the release of its suspenseful trailer, Mohit Suri’s upcoming mystery thriller Ek Villain Returns is making a huge buzz on the internet. Adding on to this anticipation, just five days ago the makers dropped their latest mushy song Dil, which instantly grabbed the attention of music lovers. Now, just a day after opening up on their impeccable “natural chemistry”, Arjun Kapoor dropped a series of adorable “throwback” pictures of himself with his Ek Villain Returns co-star Tara Sutaria from the sets of his upcoming release.

While it is hard for many of Arjun’s female fans to get over his rough look, it seems Tara is also in awe of the heartthrob. Hinting the same, Arjun on Wednesday dropped four pictures of them together on his official Instagram account, wherein Tara can be seen pulling Arjun’s cheeks. Calling Tara a “cheeky gal”, Arjun asked fans in the caption, “Can someone explain why this Villain is obsessed with pulling my cheeks???” Tara was quick to respond. She wrote, “Because the cheeks are just toooo darn squishyyyy! Also I was gonna post this.”

In the next photo, the actress can be seen pouting, while Arjun is passing his million-dollar smile at the camera. In one of the pictures, they both can be seen getting ready for their shot, as their stylists are fixing their hair. Netizens are singing praises about their chemistry and of course Arjun’s cheeks. One user commented, “If I gotta chance I will never leave those cheeks.” Another wrote, “These pictures are so cute”.

Meanwhile, news agency ANI recently quoted Arjun as saying, “It’s really nice to see how people have liked Tara and my pairing in Ek Villain 2’s trailer. I’m glad they are appreciating our chemistry and how we are looking with each other. We have natural chemistry with each other and we feed off each other’s energy.”

Apart from Arjun and Tara, Mohit Suri’s directorial also features John Abraham and Disha Patani in the lead role. Backed by T-series and Balaji Telefilms, Ek Villain Returns is all set to hit the big screens on July 29.

