Arjun Kapoor's Exciting Reel From Ranthambore Captures Gf Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan and Others, Watch

Arjun Kapoor had rung in for 2023 with his girlfriend Malaika Arora as well as actor Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal, Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta and Mohit Marwah-Antara Motiwala in Ranthambore. While several pictures and videos from their New Year getaway had already found their way to social media, it’s Arjun Kapoor’s turn to look back at the fond memories and enshrine them with a wholesome reel of the whole gang.

On Wednesday, Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to share a clip that consisted of several pictures and videos from their New Year vacation. From adrenaline-pumping Tiger safaris, picturesque shots of sprawling grasslands, snippets of wild Tigers roaming majestically to mushy pictures with Malaika Arora, enjoying the folk music with friends and dancing in front of a bonfire amid chilly Northern winters, Arjun Kapoor’s reel aptly summed up their fun vacation with some exciting and rare glimpses. Along with the song Safar from Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal, Arjun wrote in the caption, “Take only memories, leave only footprints. #newyear #2023 #travel #jungle #junglesafari #trip!"

Arpita Mehta wrote while reacting to the video,"What a reel! Best content!" Antara Marwah wrote, “Waaah!" Film-maker Karan Boolani wrote,"Chaaachu of the Jungle (with sunglasses emoji)". Meanwhile, one of the fans commented, “Woaah. This is so good AK!" Another one wrote, “Yes baba! You’ll make beautiful memories with Malla! Much love to you both(with red heart emojis)". Someone else said, “Lion Lion ke beech mein pohoch Gaya. Very Nice!"

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in Vishal Bharadwaj’s son Aasmaan Bharadwaj’s directorial debut Kuttey. The film boasts an ensemble cast of Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkana Sen Sharma, Radhika Madam and Kumud Mishra.

Kuttey is produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The film’s music has been composed by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics penned by Gulzar. Kuttey will be released in cinemas on January 13, 2023.

