Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Arjun Kapoor's Hilarious Birthday Wish for 'Industry's Original Chocolate Boy' Ranveer Singh

Arjun Kapoor, who was recently on a romantic getaway with Malaika Arora in New York, on Monday posted a belated birthday wish for his 'baba' Ranveer Singh.

News18.com

Updated:July 9, 2019, 3:09 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Arjun Kapoor's Hilarious Birthday Wish for 'Industry's Original Chocolate Boy' Ranveer Singh
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram
Loading...

Arjun Kapoor's bromance with his 'baba', fellow actor Ranveer Singh is known to all. The two, who worked together in the 2014 action film Gunday, have often spoken about their fondness for each other in their interviews. Arjun had once said in his interview that their friendship "is beyond him and me being actors."

“Some friendships happen when you are working on a film together, and then you move on in life. You meet again at some point, say ‘Hey, how are you?’ and then again move on, so no one is constantly in touch. I have known someone like Ranveer for years. Our journeys have been parallel, we started out in the film industry at the same time," he had said in an interview with HT.

Arjun, who was recently on a romantic getaway with Malaika Arora in New York, on Monday posted a belated birthday wish for Ranveer as he wrote, “Belated happy birthday Baba aka @ranveersingh (the original chocolate boy of our industry).”

arjun kapoor

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in India's Most Wanted and is currently prepping for his upcoming film Panipat. On the other hand, Ranveer will be seen in Kabir Khan's directorial '83, based on the historic 1983 Cricket World Cup victory at Lords.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram