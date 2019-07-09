Arjun Kapoor's Hilarious Birthday Wish for 'Industry's Original Chocolate Boy' Ranveer Singh

Arjun Kapoor's bromance with his 'baba', fellow actor Ranveer Singh is known to all. The two, who worked together in the 2014 action film Gunday, have often spoken about their fondness for each other in their interviews. Arjun had once said in his interview that their friendship "is beyond him and me being actors."

“Some friendships happen when you are working on a film together, and then you move on in life. You meet again at some point, say ‘Hey, how are you?’ and then again move on, so no one is constantly in touch. I have known someone like Ranveer for years. Our journeys have been parallel, we started out in the film industry at the same time," he had said in an interview with HT.

Arjun, who was recently on a romantic getaway with Malaika Arora in New York, on Monday posted a belated birthday wish for Ranveer as he wrote, “Belated happy birthday Baba aka @ranveersingh (the original chocolate boy of our industry).”

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in India's Most Wanted and is currently prepping for his upcoming film Panipat. On the other hand, Ranveer will be seen in Kabir Khan's directorial '83, based on the historic 1983 Cricket World Cup victory at Lords.

