Arjun Kapoor's 'Hot Boy Summer' Photo Dump Has Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan's Attention

Handsome hunk of Bollywood, Arjun Kapoor never fails to impress his fans with his work and his social media pictures. However, not just his followers, his friends and industry colleagues too, cannot ignore his charm and we often find them in the comment section of his posts, showering love on him. Recently, he posted a couple of shirtless pictures of him that caught Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan’s attention. In the pictures, Arjun is seen having a relaxed time beside a swimming pool.

He captioned the post as, “Hot Boy Summer 👉🏻".

Taking to the comment section, Ranveer dropped a couple of emojis, whereas Varun wrote, “Apna baccha ki jawaani".

Ayushmann Khurrana, too, reacted to the picture.

Arjun will appear in Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films’ upcoming flick Kuttey, alongside Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan, Shardul Bhardwaj and Tabu. The motion poster of the film was released recently.

Apart from that, Arjun was last seen in Sardar Ka Grandson. He will now be seen in Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez.

