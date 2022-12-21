Arjun Kapoor's Kuttey Trailer Receives Love From Malaika, Alia, Katrina, Sisters Janhvi, Khushi, Shanaya

Arjun Kapoor recently dropped the trailer of his upcoming film Kuttey and it is receiving a lot of love and appreciation. Besides his fans, his industry friends and colleagues have shown love for his upcoming film as well. The film marks Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s directorial debut and also stars Tabu, Konkona Sen, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madam and Shardul Bhardwaj. Arjun’s actress-girlfriend Malaika Arora took to her Instagram story section to share the teaser of his film. While, his 2 States co-star Alia Bhatt wrote, “Literally all my favourite actors in one frame! Can’t wait to see this one!!!!

On the other hand, Arjun’s sister Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “How sick does this look!!!!! I am so stoked and I cannot wait!!!!! Too excited. Looks sick." In a separate post, she shared Arjun’s character poster and wrote, “This trailer looks wild. Solid stuff." Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar and Arjun’s sisters Khushi and Shanaya also reacted to the trailer.

Check out all reactions here:

Kuttey is produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The film’s music has been composed by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics penned by Gulzar. Kuttey will be released in cinemas on January 13, 2023.

Talking about the film, Arjun Kapoor said, “For me, ‘Kuttey’ is a very special film. I got the opportunity to work with a talented film-maker like Luv Ranjan, a remarkable debutant director like Aasman Bhardwaj, getting to know Vishal Bhardwaj as a producer, writer and music composer, Gulzar Saab who has penned the lyrics and some of the best actors of our country like Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseer sir, Kumud ji, Shardul Bhardwaj and Radhika Madan.”

