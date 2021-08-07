Arjun Kapoor's Photos Are Too Hot for Ranveer Singh to Handle, This is What the Actor Comments

Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh have been one of the coolest duos of Bollywood since Gunday, their first film together. The actors have, on many occasions, supported and praised each other and their quirky comments on each other’s posts often leave their fans in splits. Recently, Arjun shared a couple of photographs from a photoshoot where the actor looked stunning as usual. He could be seen wearing a three-piece suit while striking a pose for the camera.

“Today is a good day to slay", wrote Arjun along with the pictures.

In a separate post, the actor wrote, “Walking into the weekend".

However, Arjun’s hotness was too much for Ranveer to take. He took to the comment section to write, “Buss yaar aur nahi ❤️‍🔥".

Arjun’s half-sister actress Janhvi Kapoor left adorable comments for her brother. She wrote, “Looking too good!!!!!"

Meanwhile, Arjun was recently featured on the cover of a magazine with Janhvi. In an interview, Arjun also opened up on their equation saying, “There were silences. We would meet, but there was no communication worth quantifying.” Janhvi added, “I have learnt so much from my family. We have the same father, we have the same blood." Arjun further said, “Glad you caught onto that. And that is something no one can take away from us. It’s not like we go to each other’s homes every day, or know every little detail about each other’s lives."

Jahnvi continued, “But I felt an instant security with Arjun bhaiya and Anshula didi, a feeling of comfort. I wake up every day knowing that they always have my back, no matter what. And I can say this with more conviction about them than anyone else in my life.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was last seen in Sardar Ka Grandson. He will now be seen in Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. Ranveer on the other hand has a series of projects in the pipeline including Sooryavanshi, 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Cirkus.

