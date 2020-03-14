Arjun Kapoor's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Telugu Film V Releases Deferred Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus is not only taking a toll on the health of humans, but also disrupting economy across the globe. One of the worst-hit sectors in India is the entertainment industry as governments in some of the states have ordered cinema halls to remain shut for the time being.



Even makers of many films have deferred their release.

One such movie is Nani and Sudheer Babu starrer V. The Telugu film was slated to hit theatres on March 25. Nani, taking to Twitter, wrote, "Let's kill the #coronavirus in March. Let's celebrate ugadi in April. V will wait."

Let’s kill the #coronavirus in March 👊🏼

Let’s celebrate ugadi in April ✌🏼#V will wait https://t.co/d7ZgzpYv9X — Nani (@NameisNani) March 14, 2020

Apart from Nani, Sri Venkateswara Creations, makers of V, has tweeted, "Due to the prevailing extraordinary conditions which are beyond our control, #VTheMovie stands postponed." The makers went on to add that the outbreak of coronavirus made them think about the safety of the public. The makers added that the journey of shooting the film, from conception to execution, has been very exciting.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor also announced that his film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, co-starring Parineeti Chopra, will not be released on March 20. Production house Yash Raj Films said, "Given the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, we have decided to postpone the release of Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The health and safety of everyone is of utmost importance at this time."

Coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) as the deadly virus has expanded its footprints in over 100 countries, claiming lives of more than 5000 people in the world. The virus has infected over 80 people in India and killed two.