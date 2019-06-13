Arjun Kapoor's Shirtless Photo on Instagram Gets This Reaction from Malaika
Not just Malaika Arora but many other Bollywood celebrities also rushed to the comment section.
Image: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram
A shirtless photograph of Arjun Kapoor not just caught his fans' attention, but also impressed actress Malaika Arora enough to react. Arjun posted a photograph in which he flaunted his chiselled body, and captioned it: "Warrior mode on".
Malaika reacted to the image by posting some bicep emojis in the comments section. A string of other Bollywood personalities commented on Arjun's brawny frame.
While ctress Vaani Kapoor wrote "Fab," Student of the Year 2 actor Ananya Panday called him "Forever 21."
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty commented: "Too good Arjun."
Arjun's uncle, actor Anil Kapoor called it "Phenomenal".
Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in India's Most Wanted. Talking about the film, he told IANS, "It's a challenge for me to play a bald Maratha warrior. He (the warrior) is not something I would imagine doing. But the fact Ashutosh Gowariker could imagine it, makes me excited to fulfil his vision."
"I didn't choose it (Panipat), it chose me. I didn't go seeking. I always had a wish, and sometimes you just need to want something and it happens. It has happened at a time when I think I was ready for it... If I had to choose to do a period drama or a period war film, there is no choice other than Ashutosh Gowariker. He would do justice to the opulence, emotions and the storytelling," he added.
