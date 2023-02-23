Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor is currently making headlines for her love life. According to reports Anshula is dating screenwriter Rohan Thakkar. Although Anshula constantly shares romantic photos with Rohan on social media. But she has not made an official announcement about her relationship yet. Recently, Anshula dropped two photos with rumoured boyfriend Rohan Thakkar on her official Instagram account which is garnering attention all over social media.

In the pictures, Anshula is seen in her Indo-western avatar. She slayed in a pink blazer, which she paired with a matching floral long skirt. She is looking very beautiful. Anshula rounded off her Indo-western look with silver jewellery, glossy make-up, and braided hair.

On the other hand, Rohan Thakkar is looking handsome in a blue Nehru coat and matching trousers. In the first photo, the love birds are seen hugging each other. Next, Anshula shared a black-and-white selfie with her boyfriend. The duo looked stunning. Sharing the photo, Anshula wrote, “Swipe to see how the night ended” in the caption.

See the pics:

Seeing the post, fans could not keep their calm. One of the users wrote, “ Cute” and another commented “ How Adorable” while many showed heart emojis in the comment section.

Well, this is not the first time. Earlier on the occasion of Rohan’s Birthday Anshula shared a cute video with him from their Maldives trip. Sharing the video, Anshula wrote, “Happy birthday to my favourite boy who makes my world go round (quite literally hehe)”.

Watch the video here:

Seeing the video from Malaika Arora to Sanjay Kapoor, and Maheep Kapoor all showered good wishes for Rohan Thakkar in the comment box.

However, according to sources, the duo has started officially dating each other. Rohan is well-known to Anshula’s family, who are quite fond of him. the duo often goes on frequent vacations, so it won’t be surprising if the two took the next step soon.

Meanwhile, Anshula and Arjun Kapoor are the children of film producer Boney Kapoor and Mona Kapoor. Later, the filmmaker divorced Mona when Anshula was just 4 years old and married actress Sridevi with whom he had two daughters — Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. The children are now close friends.

