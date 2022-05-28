Arjun Kapoor’s Sister Anshula Kapoor Shares Saturyay Pic, Fans Want to Know Her Weight Loss Secret

Anshula Kapoor has been on the process of losing oodles of weight. The founder of FanKind had been exercising regularly and takes to her social media account to drop pictures from her training. Today, she took to her Instagram to drop a ‘Saturyay’ picture, and people are smitten by her smile. What’s more- she is flaunting her toned physique, and fans want to know the secret of her weight loss and even requested her to revealed her fitness journey.

In the picture, it is pretty evident that Anshula, who is Arjun Kapoor’s sister, has dropped quite a few kilos. She looks just as gorgeous, and much more toned up. Check out the picture here:

Commenting on the post, dad Boney Kapoor commented, “Looking lovely.” Many celebs and fans praised her smile, including Kubbra Sait. Maheep Kapoor commented, “So pretty!”

Fans also commented that Anshula is looking lovely and pretty, and people were smitten by her infectious smile! She also inspired others with her weight loss, which is evident in the picture. One fan commented, “I’m loving your journey to fitness Anshula… I’ve always been a heavy baby, but ur glow, ur smile and I’ve been following u for a long time now.. inspires me.. im starting my journey.. and I hope I can get thru the bad days with strength!” Another wrote, “Please share your fitness journey this is so inspiring not that you were not gorgeous before but you have done an amazing job ❤” Another comment read, “You look soo nice!!! How have you lost soo much weight…you need to tell us pls!!!”

It looks like both Anshula and Arjun are being consistent on their fitness journey. A few weeks back, Arjun Kapoor had shared a picture of how much he had toned up. His abs were much more defined and visible. We hope the sibling duo does share how they keep themselves motivated and consistent.

