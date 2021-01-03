Arjun Kapoor's Sunday Made Special with Malaika Arora's Cooking

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are head over heels in love. The two rang in Christmas and New Year's together in Goa and seem inseparable in pictures from their outing.

Now, Arjun took to social media to appreciate Malaika's gesture of cooking for him on Sunday. He shared a video of Malaika's dish that she prepared for him and wrote, "When she cooks for you on Sunday." He also tagged Malaika in his post. It seems to be a chicken dish that Malaika made for him.

Meanwhile, fans have been raving about Malaika and Arjun's getaway pictures in Goa.

While Arjun and Malaika have not denied their relationship, they don't post many photos together on the internet. They have only now been opening up a bit about their relationship. In a recent interview, Malaika had also shared how it was like quarantining with Arjun amid the coronavirus . "For me, he is super fun and entertaining," Malaika had said without naming Arjun.

Last month, Malaika and Arjun enjoyed some quality time with each other in Dharamshala with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. They went exploring the hills, and cafes. Saif and Arjun were shooting for the upcoming horror comedy Bhoot Police across locations in Himachal Pradesh. Apart from the horror-comedy also featuring Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez, his another movie with Rakul Preet Singh is in the pipeline for 2021. Meanwhile, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which features Arjun and Parineeti Chopra is also awaiting release.