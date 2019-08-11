Arjun Kapoor's 'Winter is Coming' Photo Gets Warm Love From Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh

Arjun Kapoor is currently in Australia to attend the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, alongwith several other Bollywood stars. The actor was recently seen in a photo with Tabu, Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi as they got honoured at IIFM.

The actor went on create social media buzz by posting a stylish photo of him wearing a jacket and sunglasses, which prompted many of his friends from the film fraternity to comment. While his lady love Malaika Arora liked the photo, Ranveer Singh, who shares a special bond with Arjun, made a special comment.

Arjun posted the picture with the Game of Thrones reference, saying, "Winter is coming." Ranveer responded with, "Baba bringin the Heat." The two actors lovingly call each other 'Baba'.

It is winter in the Southern Hemisphere currently and so Arjun's choice of clothes is understandable. Referring to the fact that it is already winter in Melbourne, choreographer-filmmaker Faran Khan also commented on his photo, saying, "In Australia summer is cming but." To which Arjun wittily replied, "@farahkhankunder it's 14 degrees. Or rather satte pe satta."

Arjun is accompanied by Shah Rukh, Vijay Sethupathi, Gayathrie Shankar, Tabu, Karan Johar, Sriram Raghavan, Rima Das and Zoya Akhtar at the fest. Shah Rukh was the guest of honour at the festival.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in India's Most Wanted. The actor was shooting for Panipat till recently. He had gone bald since the role demanded it, and started donning a cap. However, he is now back to his original look. The actor will also be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

