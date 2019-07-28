Arjun-Malaika, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone at Karan Johar's Epic Saturday Night Bash, Watch Video

It was one hell of a Saturday night gathering at Karan Johar's place when stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Vicky Kaushal turned up to spend some chill time. It wasn't a glitzy do as the stars were in a more relaxed mood - no glamorous get-ups or fancy party dresses. Karan gave us a video tour of the party and we couldn't even finish counting the famous faces - there were so many!

There were lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, Varun and Natasha Dalal, Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira at the bash. While Ranbir could be seen in the video, girlfriend Alia Bhatt was missing. The actress is currently in Ooty shooting for Sadak 2 with father Mahesh Bhatt and sister Pooja.

Deepika Padukone also seems to have turned up solo at Karan's party, as husband Ranveer Singh is busy shooting for Kabir Khan's '83, on India's first Cricket World Cup victory.

Karan's video also captured filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Ayan Mukerji. Shahid and Arjun Kapoor seemed to be having a bonding moment, while Varun and Zoya were deep in conversation. Everyone was seen enjoying themselves and chatting with each other.

Karan's close friend Shah Rukh Khan is also said to have turned up for party, though he is not a part of the video posted by the producer. The party apparently went on till late as the stars were spotted leaving Karan's place in the wee hours.

Follow @News18Movies for more