Arjun Mathur, Gagan Arora Share Updates on Made in Heaven 2, The Fame Game 2 | Exclusive

Arjun Mathur, who shot to the limelight after being a part of Made in Heaven, recently collaborated with Gagan Arora for a quirky yet socially important film titled Don’t Drink and Drive. The short film, as the name suggests, shows the consequence of drinking and driving while maintaining an undertone of humour. News18 caught up with the actors for an exclusive conversation where they spoke about their film and the bond they formed.

Arjun and Gagan also shared updates on their most anticipated series, Made in Heaven 2 and Fame Game 2 respectively.

Excerpts:

Tell us about the film.

Gagan Arora: It is a very interesting take on a topic that has been talked about for years. It is a topic that we must talk about and our writers and directors have a very interesting way to talk about it which is through humour. It is also an intriguing thriller film that delivers the message.

Arjun Mathur: I can’t reveal too much about the character but it is difficult to put this film in a genre. It is a mix of mystery, thriller and comedy. But the message is loud and clear, which is drinking and driving is bad for you and anything can happen.

Your character gets into the car despite knowing the driver is drunk. Would you do something like this in real life?

Arjun: Nobody should do this but it doesn’t mean it didn’t happen. I am 40 now and in these 40 years of experience, something crazy might have happened. It is a miracle that I survived (laughs)

How was the bond between you two on sets?

Arjun: Our shoot went on for two nights and we met before that just once. Honestly, during the shoot, we had such a tight schedule and the crew and unit were so much under pressure that we were really trying to get the work done. There was no bonding on the sets but we still had some fun. However, I must say that I am a fan of Gagan’s work and I hope that we continue now to grow a bond certainly.

The first thing they started shooting was Gagan’s walk to the car in an intoxicated state and I saw the scene and felt it was so good.

Arjun, you are also exploring a career in the west.

Arjun: That’s just a process. You meet people here or go for auditions, you do the same thing there as well. I have my international representatives and it is just an ongoing process. It is not like I have signed some international projects but I am actively in the process of meeting people and auditioning.

The division between the industries is fading as well.

Arjun: Division between our industry and the west is huge I think. But if you are saying that in the west there are better opportunities for actors of different diversities, then that’s true. And they are actively looking. Like Dhanush did a film there and Priyanka Chopra is also an amazing example. The audience is now worldwide. The work that we are doing needs to be for a worldwide audience because the work we are doing is going out all over the world, whether you like it or not. I want my work to be watched, understood and appreciated by a larger audience.

There were also reports that the Fame Game Season 2 has been cancelled.

Gagan: I have not had the time to talk about it. I had no clue! Is it really getting cancelled? I am hopeful it is happening. I have not had any news from Netflix or Dharma.

What about Made in Heaven Season 2?

Arjun: I finished my work way back in March-April. Rest, you have to ask Amazon, Excel and Tiger Baby (laughs). It is my biggest project so I am waiting eagerly for this. And think about this- I was 36 years old when we started shooting season 1 and I will be 41 years old when season 2 releases. So who is waiting more you tell me. But there will be updates and they will be huge. It will definitely happen next year.

Directed by Jai Sharma, written by Karan Tejpal and also starring Jitendra Joshi, Don’t Drink and Drive is streaming on Amazon MiniTV.

