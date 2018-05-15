Arjun Patiala Star Kriti Sanon Says Comedy Is Not Easy

Actress Kriti Sanon says working on the Bollywood comic caper Arjun Patiala was an exciting journey but she doesn't find comedy an easy genre. Maddock films is bringing actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh back in uniform, this time with Kriti and actor Varun Sharma, for a laugh riot."'Arjun Patiala' was such an exciting journey. Comedy is not an easy genre, and we have added a twist to it. Diljit and Varun have a great comic timing and it was a constant laugh riot on the set," Kriti said in a statement.Dinesh Vijan, who is producing the film with Bhushan Kumar, said: "Diljit will be seen in the uniform but very different from his avatar in his first Hindi film outing, 'Udta Punjab'. This 'police wallah' is a laugh a minute character with swag."Diljit said: "'Arjun Patiala' is very quirky. It's a film that has action, romance and comedy but with a spin on it. It was a blast shooting it and I hope audiences love it as much."Varun will be seen as a police official with a sarcastic tongue and an arrogant stride, who goes by the name of Onida Singh."I'm very excited to see the audience's reactions as it's a very special. They've given me so much love and appreciation, I want to make sure they have a great time at the theatre," he said.The trio has a baddie to contend with as Zeeshan Ayyub steps out of his 'good friend' avatar to roam the campus, his hair tied up in a patka, piling up the corpses without batting an eyelid. His character is called School, pronounced in the Punjabi way as Sakool."The Rohit Jugraj-directed laugh riot offers plenty of action and dollops of bubble-gum romance. We believe in doing something different every time, and since we have never attempted an out-and-out comedy before, we decided to experiment with one which is more situational than slapstick."If this film works, we would be happy to spin a franchise with (characters) Arjun, Onida and Ritu returning as the principal players. We already have an idea for a part 2 and like 'Golmaal' and 'Fukrey', Arjun will be back with a Patiala peg every couple of years," Vijan said.The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 14.