Arjun Rampal: All an Actor Really Desires is Reinvention; I Want to Try Different Things
Arjun Rampal was recently seen in ZEE5’s latest web series The Final Call.
Arjun Rampal during the promotions of his film Daddy in Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Arjun Rampal says the primary job of an actor is a reinvention, as the moment one starts repeating roles, shelf life is born. In the last few years, Rampal has featured in films of diverse genres from thrillers (Kahaani 2, Daddy) to war dramas like Paltan.
"All an actor really desires is to reinvent himself. The primary job of an actor is reinvention. So I want to keep at it and try different things. If you keep doing the same stuff, you get slotted and to be categorised in a certain way is creating a shelf-life," Rampal told PTI.
He says making a "universally acceptable" film is a challenge. "To make a universally acceptable film, you have to cater to different audiences. The path that I choose to walk on is not to do the typical films which you see. That's a conscious decision I've taken."
While he has tried to branch out, his films have not always been a box office draw. Rampal says failure is painful but one cannot afford to dwell on it. "You have to take it with a pinch of salt and move on. You can't go blaming people and say it was their fault. When you do that, you're making yourself weak. You have to reflect and realise what it was that didn't work."
Rampal was recently seen in ZEE5’s latest web series The Final Call.
