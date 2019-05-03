Take the pledge to vote

»
1-min read

Arjun Rampal and Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Twin in White, See Pics

Arjun shared a photograph of himself along with Gabriella, who is pregnant. The two are seen wearing a white top and sunglasses.

News18.com

Updated:May 3, 2019, 3:48 PM IST
Living up to the 'summer vibes', actor Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades were seen twinning in shades of white.

Arjun shared a photograph of himself along with Gabriella, who is pregnant. The two are seen wearing a white top and sunglasses. He captioned the image: "Summer vibes."

Just last month, the Daddy actor announced his girlfriend Gabriella's pregnancy on social media. Arjun was earlier married to supermodel Mehr Jessia. But the two announced their separation in May 2018.

The couple mutually decided to part ways but continue to stay friends. They tied the knot in 1998, and have two daughters Mahikaa and Myra.

View this post on Instagram

Summer vibes 🏝

A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) on



Arjun and Daniella started making public appearances together during the later half of 2018.

Gabriella is a South African supermodel. She participated in Miss Indian Premier League (IPL) Bollywood 2009 and was chosen as one of FHM's "100 Sexiest Women In The World" contenders. She gained fame for becoming "Miss IPL Bollywood" and represented the IPL team Deccan Chargers. She has also acted in a couple of films and music videos.



On the other hand, Arjun was last seen in a web show titled The Final Call.

(With inputs from IANS)
