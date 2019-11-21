Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia Get Divorced After 21 Years of Marriage, Daughters to Live with Mother

Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia, who tied the knot 21 years ago, have been granted divorce by a Bandra court on Tuesday.

News18.com

Updated:November 21, 2019, 1:04 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia Get Divorced After 21 Years of Marriage, Daughters to Live with Mother
(Image: Getty Images)

Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia are finally legally separated, after a family court in Bandra granted them divorce by mutual consent on Tuesday. They had been married for 21 years. Principal judge Shailaja Sawant granted the couple divorce under the Special Marriage Act, nearly six months after they had approached the court to dissolve their marriage, by consent, on April 30, 2019.

While the exact terms of the divorce are yet to be known, the couple's two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra, will live with their mother Mehr at their duplex in Bandra, reported Mumbai Mirror.

Reports of a split between the couple first emerged in 2011, but it was only on May 28, 2018 that they officially announced their separation, four months after Arjun moved out of their shared home into a rented 2 BHK. Interfaith marriages are registered under the Special Marriage Act, and any plea for divorce by mutual consent requires the couple to reside separately for a year before they approach the court.

Arjun Rampal has been dating South African model Gabriella Demetriades for a while now and the couple welcomed their son Arik on July 18, this year. When contacted for a comment, he told Mirror, "Why would I want to talk about it? Why is it anyone's business? I don't want to talk about it."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram