Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia Get Divorced After 21 Years of Marriage, Daughters to Live with Mother
Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia, who tied the knot 21 years ago, have been granted divorce by a Bandra court on Tuesday.
(Image: Getty Images)
Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia are finally legally separated, after a family court in Bandra granted them divorce by mutual consent on Tuesday. They had been married for 21 years. Principal judge Shailaja Sawant granted the couple divorce under the Special Marriage Act, nearly six months after they had approached the court to dissolve their marriage, by consent, on April 30, 2019.
While the exact terms of the divorce are yet to be known, the couple's two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra, will live with their mother Mehr at their duplex in Bandra, reported Mumbai Mirror.
Reports of a split between the couple first emerged in 2011, but it was only on May 28, 2018 that they officially announced their separation, four months after Arjun moved out of their shared home into a rented 2 BHK. Interfaith marriages are registered under the Special Marriage Act, and any plea for divorce by mutual consent requires the couple to reside separately for a year before they approach the court.
Arjun Rampal has been dating South African model Gabriella Demetriades for a while now and the couple welcomed their son Arik on July 18, this year. When contacted for a comment, he told Mirror, "Why would I want to talk about it? Why is it anyone's business? I don't want to talk about it."
