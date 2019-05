Arjun Rampal and Pregnant Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Twinning in White are Couple Goals

Arjun Rampal and his South African supermodel girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades were seen twinning in white tops as they stepped out for lunch on Monday afternoon. The couple are expecting parents of their first child together and gave out summery vibes in colour coordinated outfits.For their outing, Arjun chose to wear a white coloured T-shirt and fitted grey trousers. He also carried a black bag and sported black shades to complete the ensemble. Gabriella chose to go for an equally comfortable outfit, a white gunji and light blue track pants. She also carried a grey coloured handbag, which complimented her outfit.See adorable picture here:Earlier in Aril, Arjun had announced his girlfriend's pregnancy on Instagram. He shared a picture with her and captioned it, "Blessed to have you and start all over again. Thank you baby for this baby."Gabriella is a South African supermodel. She participated in Miss Indian Premier League (IPL) Bollywood 2009 and was chosen as one of FHM's "100 Sexiest Women In The World" contenders. She gained fame for becoming "Miss IPL Bollywood" and represented the IPL team Deccan Chargers. She has also acted in a couple of films and music videos.Follow @News18Movies for more