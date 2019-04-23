Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Arjun Rampal Announces Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' Pregnancy on Instagram, See Here

Arjun Rampal has announced that he is expecting with model girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades.

News18.com

Updated:April 23, 2019, 11:09 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Arjun Rampal Announces Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' Pregnancy on Instagram, See Here
Image Courtesy: Instagram
Loading...
Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has announced his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' pregnancy on Instagram. He thanked Gabriella and wrote, "Blessed to have you and start all over again. Thank you baby for this baby."



Arjun has two daughters named Mahikaa and Myra from his previous marriage with former model Mehr Jessia. Arjun and Daniella started making public appearances together during the later half of 2018.

Gabriella is a South African supermodel. She participated in Miss Indian Premier League (IPL) Bollywood 2009 and was chosen as one of FHM's "100 Sexiest Women In The World" contenders. She gained fame for becoming "Miss IPL Bollywood" and represented the IPL team Deccan Chargers. She has also acted in a couple of films and music videos.

On the other hand, Arjun was last seen in a web show titled The Final Call.

In India, having a child out of wedlock has certain societal taboos associated with it. By announcing the baby's arrival, Arjun has taken a bold step.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram