Arjun Rampal Announces Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' Pregnancy on Instagram, See Here
Arjun Rampal has announced that he is expecting with model girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades.
Image Courtesy: Instagram
Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has announced his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' pregnancy on Instagram. He thanked Gabriella and wrote, "Blessed to have you and start all over again. Thank you baby for this baby."
Arjun has two daughters named Mahikaa and Myra from his previous marriage with former model Mehr Jessia. Arjun and Daniella started making public appearances together during the later half of 2018.
Gabriella is a South African supermodel. She participated in Miss Indian Premier League (IPL) Bollywood 2009 and was chosen as one of FHM's "100 Sexiest Women In The World" contenders. She gained fame for becoming "Miss IPL Bollywood" and represented the IPL team Deccan Chargers. She has also acted in a couple of films and music videos.
On the other hand, Arjun was last seen in a web show titled The Final Call.
In India, having a child out of wedlock has certain societal taboos associated with it. By announcing the baby's arrival, Arjun has taken a bold step.
