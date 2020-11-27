Arjun Rampal Caps Off Birthday Celebrations Posting Photos with Gabriella Demetriades and Son Arik

Arjun Rampal ended his birthday celebrations on Thursday with two posts dedicated to his family. His partner Gabriella Demetriades, daughters Mihika and Mahira and young son Arik made his 48th birthday a memorable affair.

The actor shared two gratitude filled posts. The first one had him posing with Gabriella in one photo and other members of his family in the other. "Thank you all for your wishes, love and blessings for my birthday. Had a perfect day, with my fav people. Love u all," he wrote.

In the second, the actor also included his son Arikl, posting a cute picture of the two together. Arjun's picture with Arik received lots of heart emojis from his fans. Remarks like "cuteness overloaded" and "so cute" kept popping up in the comments section.

Earlier in the day the actor received heartfelt birthday shout out from his girlfriend Gabriella. The South African model took to Instagram to wish Arjun a happy birthday with a collection of his pictures with his children and her. A series of five pictures captured Arjun with his family members.

She also shared a black and white selfie with Arjun followed by a picture shot by her for the cover of GQ magazine. The image featured Arjun with his two daughters Mahikaa and Myra from his first marriage with model Mehr Jesia. In the centre is Arjun holding his baby boy Arik. Arik is Arjun and Gabriella's child and was born last year.

Arjun was last seen in the web series The Final Call. His last film release was the 2018 film Paltan. He will next be seen in the web movie Nail Polish.