Arjun Rampal Celebrates Anniversary With Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, See Pic

Arjun Rampal on Thursday penned a short but cute note for his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades to mark their anniversary.

Sharing a love-filled selfie featuring himself and Gabriella, Arjun wrote, “ Happy Anniversary Baby” along with a red heart emoticon.

Arjun’s Instagram family has poured in their warm wishes on the occasion. Most of the comments had heart and folded hand emojis.

Earlier in the day, the Om Shanti Om actor had dropped an adorable click on his timeline. The snap featured Arjun and his little munchkin Arik enjoying the fresh spells of rain.

Arjun and Gabriella welcomed their first child Arik on July 18, last year. Arjun was previously married to former Miss India Mehr Jesia. They have two daughters, Maahika and Myra. The couple separated last year after 20 years of marriage.

On the professional front, Arjun made his digital debut with a web series The Final Call. Talking about the growing popularity of digital platforms, Arjun had said, "Nowadays, all of us watch content on mobile phones. I think OTT platforms are a wonderful new opening for artistes - whether you are a director, producer, writer, actor or an editor. You get a lot of time to you're your stories. There is neither the issue of censorship nor the pressure of box-office collections, so the entertainment quotient and quality of writing is high on these platforms. I think they deserve an awards function."

Arjun will be next seen in Amitendra Vats’ supernatural thriller Anjaan.

