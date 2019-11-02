Arjun Rampal Disgusted with Delhi Smog, Asks Citizens to Wake Up and Do the Right Thing

As Diwali passes, the air quality of Delhi sees a new low every year leading to increased concerns about health hazards. Actor Arjun Rampal, who recently visited Delhi, was shocked to see the amount of smog in the air.

Rampal took to Twitter to express his displeasure at the condition of the air in Delhi and urged people to realize where they themselves are wrong. In the tweet, he raised the question, "How much more disaster does one need to wake up and do the right thing?"

Just landed in Delhi,the air here is just unbreathable.Absolutely disgusting what has become of this city.The pollution is visible, dense smog. People arein masks. How much more disaster does one need to wake up and do the right thing? Tell ourselves we are wrong. #DelhiBachao — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) November 2, 2019

The Central Pollution Control Board had earlier released a scale of the air quality index (AQI) which placed 401 to 500 as severe. Delhi, which was at 484 on Friday evening, was last reported to have come down to 407. The National Capital Region, on the other hand, had come down to 460 from 496 on Friday evening.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.