Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Arjun Rampal Disgusted with Delhi Smog, Asks Citizens to Wake Up and Do the Right Thing

Arjun Rampal revealed in a tweet that he had just flown back to Delhi when he interacted with the city's worsened air quality.

News18.com

Updated:November 2, 2019, 7:56 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Arjun Rampal Disgusted with Delhi Smog, Asks Citizens to Wake Up and Do the Right Thing
Arjun Rampal revealed in a tweet that he had just flown back to Delhi when he interacted with the city's worsened air quality.

As Diwali passes, the air quality of Delhi sees a new low every year leading to increased concerns about health hazards. Actor Arjun Rampal, who recently visited Delhi, was shocked to see the amount of smog in the air.

Rampal took to Twitter to express his displeasure at the condition of the air in Delhi and urged people to realize where they themselves are wrong. In the tweet, he raised the question, "How much more disaster does one need to wake up and do the right thing?"

The Central Pollution Control Board had earlier released a scale of the air quality index (AQI) which placed 401 to 500 as severe. Delhi, which was at 484 on Friday evening, was last reported to have come down to 407. The National Capital Region, on the other hand, had come down to 460 from 496 on Friday evening.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram