Arjun Rampal, Ex-wife Mehr Jesia Share Pictures with Daughters on Instagram

Actor, model and producer Arjun Rampal is a doting father, and on the occasion of National Daughter’s Day, he had yet another reason to shower his love on his girls — Mahikaa and Myra. The actor posted a picture with his two daughters on Instagram on Sunday. The holiday snapshot showed Rampal with his daughters Mahikaa and Myra all dressed for a perfect beach day out. Captioning the picture, Rampal expressed his love for his children and wrote, “My girls. My daughters. The most precious gifts bestowed upon me. I am blessed. Thank you my munchkins. Daughters.”

Read: The Only Blues That Arjun Rampal And Family Is Having On Monday Is The Sky

Some of the top comments on Rampal’s post featured that of filmmaker and environmentalist Pragya Kapoor who shared red heart emoticons. Another comment was posted by celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani who also typed heart emojis.

Mahikaa and Myra are Rampal’s daughters from his first marriage with model and hairdresser Mehr Jesia.

To mark the occasion, Jesia also shared a picture with her daughters on Instagram on Saturday. The model was flanked by her daughters Myra and Mahikaa in the throwback picture shared on Instagram. Captioning the picture, Jesia posted two red heart emoticons. Commenting on Jesia’s post, several celebrities shared their reaction.

Chef Ratnani’s comment read, “Lots of love.” Stars of Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey also posted red heart emojis in the comments section. Another comment read, “Beautiful mom and girls.”

Jesia and Rampal separated in 2018 after nearly two decades of marriage. Rampal is currently dating South African model Gabriella Demetriades with whom he has a son Arik. The baby boy was welcomed by the couple in 2019. Mahikaa and Myra are often seen spending time with their step-brother, as Rampal’s Instagram post from August showed.

The actor was surrounded by his two daughters, partner Demetriades, and Arik in the picture.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here