Arjun Rampal's Ex-wife Mehr Jessia Reacts to Gabriella Demetriades' Pregnancy

Arjun Rampal parted ways with Mehr Jessia in 2018 after 20 years of their marriage.

News18.com

April 26, 2019, 5:01 PM IST
On Wednesday, Arjun Rampal announced that he and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades were expecting their first child together. Arjun, who also shares two daughters with ex-wife Mehr Jessia, made the announcement on his official Instagram page by sharing a picture of him and Gabriella.

"Blessed to have you and start all over again. Thank you baby for this baby," Arjun captioned the picture of him embracing his lady love.



Arjun parted ways with Mehr in 2018 after 20 years of their marriage.

If a report in International Business Times is anything to go by, Mehr has come to terms that Arjun has moved on in his life.

"They are still working out the financial terms of the separation. Mehr is a wonderful mother and wants to do what works best for her children," IBT quoted Mehr's friend as saying via Mumbai Mirror.

Meanwhile, Arjun and Daniella started making public appearances together during the later half of 2018. Gabriella is a South African supermodel. She participated in Miss Indian Premier League (IPL) Bollywood 2009 and was chosen as one of FHM's "100 Sexiest Women In The World" contenders. She gained fame for becoming "Miss IPL Bollywood" and represented the IPL team Deccan Chargers. She has also acted in a couple of films and music videos.

On the other hand, Arjun was last seen in a web show titled The Final Call.

